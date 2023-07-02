SIGNINGS

Ray Whitaker — Will sign his poetry books, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.

A.J. Forget — "The Buslife Kitchen: Cuisine for the Modern Nomad," 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

LITERARY EVENTS

Writing Workshops — With author Marta Lane, Zoom 10-11 a.m. Saturdays, 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays through July 29; in person, 2:45-3:45 p.m. July 21, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive., $11. Registration: trustyourwords.com.

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Recent regional author offerings:

• "Protect Yourself: A Message for Every Young Person - Real Life stories of Fentanyl Tragedies" by M.K. Wilson. Published by: Sally Huss Inc. Summary: This book challenges every young person to protect themselves because nobody else can do it and emphasizes the value of each person and the fact that each is irreplaceable to their family, friends and communities.

TUTORS NEEDED

Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

AVAILABLE

E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE