SIGNINGS
Roger Greene — “4284 Miles: The 1916 Journey of Joe Bruce and Lester Atkinson,” 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Author Discussion and Book Signing — With Opal Lee, “Juneteenth, A Children’s Story,” 1-4 p.m. July 30, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660
LITERARY EVENTS
Jon Kedrowski — Discussion about exploring the mountains and high mountain lakes of Colorado, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. His book “Classic Colorado Hikes: Lakes, Loop, and High Ridge Traverses” will be available for purchase. Admission, $4-$5. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
Poetry Heals Poetry and Pottery — Noon-2 p.m. Tuesdays through July 26, Soda Springs Park, 1016 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; poetryheals.org.
Poetry Heals Workshops — 2-4 p.m. Fridays through July 29, Knights of Columbus Hall, 20 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; poetryheals.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE