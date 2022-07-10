SIGNINGS
Author Talk and Book Signings — With Frank Frantz, “Daniel God’s Bondservant,” “World Shakers” and “Lord of the Harvest,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.
Roger Greene — “4284 Miles: The 1916 Journey of Joe Bruce and Lester Atkinson,” 5-8 p.m. July 21, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Poetry Heals Poetry and Pottery — Noon-2 p.m. Tuesdays through July 26, Soda Springs Park, 1016 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; poetryheals.org.
Poetry Heals Workshops — 2-4 p.m. Fridays through July 29, Knights of Columbus Hall, 20 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; poetryheals.org.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “The Road We Left Behind” by Amanda Blackwood. Published by Mandolin Books. Summary: When Ruth fell in love at only 17 years old, it was the height of Prohibition. She was convinced that he was the answer to her happily ever after. They spent endless hours and days together as he, a young pilot on a wealthy farm, and she, a poor girl from the other end of town, fell deeper in love every day. Determined to get married, the two planned to elope, only to be stopped by his family just as the Great Depression hit.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
E-books and more — E-books, e-audiobooks and e-magazines free with Pikes Peak Library District card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE