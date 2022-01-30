signings

Courtesy of dreamstime

 courtesy photo

Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.

SIGNINGS

Heidi Wigand-Nicely — “Stirring Up Memories: Meals & Treats from Fox Run Bed & Breakfast,” 1-3 p.m. Feb. 12, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, covered treasures.com.

LITERARY EVENTS

Black History Month Story Time — 1-3 p.m. Feb. 26, African American Historical & Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs, 1620 W. Bijou St. Registration: lilmissstory hour.com.

TUTORS NEEDED

Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.

AVAILABLE

Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.

E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.

LIBRARY LISTINGS

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• Calhan, 600 Bank St.

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.

• East 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE

Tags

Load comments