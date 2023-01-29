SIGNINGS

Kevin Landis — "One Public: New York’s Public Theater in the Era of Oskar Eustis," 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: entcenterforthearts.org/vapa/events/prologue/one-public.

Talk and Book Signing with Ted Osius — "Nothing Is Impossible: America's Reconciliation with Vietnam," hosted by Colorado Springs World Affairs Council, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade. $45. Registration required by Monday: tinyurl.com/yx2betzz.

LITERARY EVENTS

Book Talk and Q&A — With Colorado author Jeri Norton, "Colorado's Highest: The History of Naming Colorado's 14,000-Foot Peaks," to benefit Woman's Educational Society of Colorado College, 5-7 p.m. Feb. 9, Colorado College, Bemis Hall, 920 N. Cascade Ave., $20. Tickets: coloradocollege.edu/other/wes/index.html

TUTORS NEEDED

Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

AVAILABLE

Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.

E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.

LIBRARY LISTINGS

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Calhan, 600 Bank St.

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.

• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE