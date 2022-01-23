Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
LITERARY EVENTS
Black History Month Story Time — 1-3 p.m. Feb. 26, African American Historical & Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs, 1620 W. Bijou St. Registration: lilmiss storyhour.com.
SIGNINGS
Author Talk and Book Signing — With Heidi Wigand-Nicely, “Stirring Up Memories: Meals & Treats from Fox Run Bed & Breakfast” noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.
Heidi Wigand-Nicely — “Stirring Up Memories: Meals & Treats from Fox Run Bed & Breakfast,” 1-3 p.m. Feb. 12, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “Lessons of the Past: Rebirth” by Rueben R. Ziemer. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co. Summary: When civilization collapses, only small pockets of humanity remain. Jerry, still recovering from the loss of his family, becomes the guardian and leader of two survivors, Beth and Barbara. Follow them as they seek refuge in the post-apocalyptic world.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs, in the Manitou Art Center, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
