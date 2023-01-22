SIGNINGS
Kevin Landis — "One Public: New York’s Public Theater in the Era of Oskar Eustis," 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 30, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: entcenterforthearts.org/vapa/events/prologue/one-public.
LITERARY EVENTS
Book Talk and Q&A — With Colorado author Jeri Norton, "Colorado's Highest: The History of Naming Colorado's 14,000-Foot Peaks," to benefit Woman's Educational Society of Colorado College, 5-7 p.m. Feb. 9, Colorado College, Bemis Hall, 920 N. Cascade Ave., $20. Tickets: coloradocollege.edu/other/wes/index.html.
Pikes Peak Writers Fiction Writing Conference — April 28-30, The DoubleTree hotel, 1775 Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., go online for prices. Scholarships available; pikespeakwritersconference.com.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
