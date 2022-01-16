SIGNINGS
Heidi Wigand-Nicely — “Stirring Up Memories: Meals & Treats from Fox Run Bed & Breakfast,” 1-3 p.m. Feb. 12, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Colorado Cowboy Poetry Gathering — Saturday, The American Mountaineering Center, 710 10th St., Golden, go online for prices: coloradocowboygathering.com.
AWARDS
“On a Good Horse” by Colorado Springs author Darby Karchut has won the juvenile literature category in the High Plains Book Award and the Western fiction for young readers category in the Will Rogers Medallion Award.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs, in the Manitou Art Center, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
