Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
SIGNINGS
Richard Carnahans — “Louis Charles McClure, at the Foot of Pikes Peak,” 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.
Ken Bressett — “Guide Book of United States Coins,” 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 10-11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 12, Broadmoor Hall, 1 Lake Ave., $10, free for ages 12 and younger and active military personnel with valid ID and up to three guests, March 10-11, free for everyone March 12; 719-632-2626, national moneyshow.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District’s Big Book Sale — 4-7 p.m. March 11, for members only; open to public 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 12, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 13, East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd. Memberships available online or at door; ppld.org/friends.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “Writing as a Performing Art: On taking it to the House” by Thomas E Cronin. Published by Abuzz Press. Summary: Written to encourage, motivate and inspire nonfiction writers of all ages and reviews the strategies veteran writers employ.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
