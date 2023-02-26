SIGNINGS
Book Signings — With Margaret Mizushima, author of “Standing Dead,” and Saguaro Sanction, author of the National Park Mystery series, 4-7 p.m. March 9, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Virtual Open Critique — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6-8 p.m. Thursday; pikespeak writers.com/ppw-events.
Friends of the Library Book Sale — 4-7 p.m. March 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 11, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 12, East Library Community Room, 5550 N. Union Blvd.; friendsofppld.org.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “Gideon the German Shepherd” by Selina Webb. Published by Rosedog Books. Summary: When a neighbor moves in next door with a Chihuahua who seems to be fearful of everything, Gideon the German shepherd meets him in the park one day and they develop a friendship where Gideon soon shows the little Chihuahua how to be brave.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. Eighth St.
• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Road, Cascade
