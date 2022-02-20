signings

Courtesy of dreamstime

Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.

LITERARY EVENTS

Live Poetry — With authors Patrice Diechelle and Maurice Michael, 6 p.m. Friday, Oskar Blues, 118 N. Tejon St. Registration: tinyurl.com/ 2uawyw3w.

Black History Month Story Time — 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Meadows Park Community Center, 1943 S. El Paso Ave. Registration: lilmissstory hour.com.

Poetry Reading: Chinese New Year — 6-7 p.m. March 31, Heller Center for Arts and Humanities, 1250 N. Campus Heights; heller.uccs.edu/events.

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Recent regional author offerings:

“Jesus Builds a Shower” by CJ Fackelman. Published by Covenant Books Inc. Summary: A story about a little boy who loves his father so much, he wanted to do something special just for him.

TUTORS NEEDED

Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.

AVAILABLE

Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.

E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.

LIBRARY LISTINGS

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• Calhan, 600 Bank St.

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.

• East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE

Tags

Load comments