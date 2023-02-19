SIGNINGS

Book Signings — With Margaret Mizushima, author of "Standing Dead," and Saguaro Sanction, author of the National Park Mystery series, 4-7 p.m. March 9, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

LITERARY EVENTS

Presentation — Calvin College history professor Kristin Kobes Du Mez will speak about how Christianity and family values have shaped the faith and the nation at a free public presentation Thursday at the Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N Nevada Ave. The event begins at 6 p.m. in the Chapman Auditorium. General admission is free, and free parking is available. Du Mez will draw on her 2021 New York Times bestselling book, “Jesus and John Wayne: How White Evangelicals Corrupted a Faith and Fractured a Nation.” The event is being presented by the Center for Religious Diversity at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. For more information, contact jscholes@uccs.edu.

Friends of the Library Book Sale — 4-7 p.m. March 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 11, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 12, East Library Community Room, 5550 N. Union Blvd.; friendsofppld.org.

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Recent regional author offerings:

• "Untying the Knot" by Meghan Quinn. Published by Meghan Quinn. Summary: Ryot Bisley, the former third baseman for the Chicago Bobbies and absolute heart throb of the Windy City, and wife are not happy after 11 years of marriage. But instead of accepting the divorce papers, he comes up with a new game plan that will make untying the knot of the marriage for his wife a little tricky.

TUTORS NEEDED

Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

AVAILABLE

Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.

LIBRARY LISTINGS

