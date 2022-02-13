Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
LITERARY EVENTS
Battle for Truth — A talk with author and journalist Wesley Lowery and journalist Julian Rubinstein covering law enforcement, social justice, Black communities and the power and limitations of the press, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Colorado College, Cornerstone 131, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave.; 389-6607.
Black History Month Story Time — 1-3 p.m. Feb. 26, African American Historical & Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs, 1620 W. Bijou St. Registration: lilmiss storyhour.com.
Poetry Reading: Chinese New Year — 6-7 p.m. March 31, Heller Center for Arts and Humanities, 1250 N. Campus Heights; heller.uccs.edu/events.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE