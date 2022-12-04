SIGNINGS
Vince and Mary Kramer — “Awakening Through Moments of Choice,” 3-6 p.m. Monday, Tattered Cover Book Store, 112 N. Tejon St.; miraclelifemethod.com.
Book Signings — With Stewart Green and Susan Joy Paul, “Best Lake Hikes Colorado: A Guide to the State’s Greatest Lake Hikes,” and Jamie Siebrase, “Mythbusting the Great Outdoors,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “Meringue Snowflake Magic” by Tena Stetler. Published by The Wild Rose Press, Inc. Summary: After being in the wrong place at the wrong time, Wynter Dahl finds herself with a new name and new home. Whisked into the witness protection program, she finds herself in the Podunk town of Raven’s Hollow, Colorado. She has more than one secret to keep and is not sure who she can trust, though the deputy sheriff is hard to resist.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
