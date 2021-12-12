SIGNINGS
Book Signings — J.B. Teller, “Open Bar,” and Michele Sample, “Can I Hold Your Hand?,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Book Reading — Kathy Paradise will read from “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” by Dylan Thomas, 1 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St. This is not a book for children; 719-419-7660.
Virtual Book Launch — John Wesley Anderson, “A to Z Colorado’s Nearly Forgotten History 1776-1876,” 6-7 p.m. Wednesday. Registration required: tinyurl.com/y6pp8sru.
A Celebration of Possibilities Holiday Event — Music by Joe Uveges and Frannie Rose reading from her book “Teach Them to Hear Me,” 7-9 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, MacLaren Hall, 20 W. Pikes Peak Ave., $10 at door, books available for $20; onesimplevoice.org.
The Writers Gathering — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 20, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y57s7avt.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs, in the Manitou Art Center, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE