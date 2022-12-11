SIGNINGS
Book Signings — Jodi Bowersox will sign her "Anonymous" action series, "Rocky Mountain Series" and Lightning Rider" series and Susan Mathis will sign, "Peyton's Promise" and "Rachel's Reunion, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Meet the Author Series — Hosted by Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District, with Dian Curtis Regan, 1 p.m. Saturday, East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd., $5 for non-members, free for ages 18 and younger. Registration: 719-573-4894, diehlbev@hotmail.com. To become a member, go to ppld.org/friends/join.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “Awakening Through Moments of Choice” by Vince and Mary Kramer. Published by Empower Press. Summary: This transformative memoir details Vince’s quest to gain a deeper understanding of the things that matter most in life: meaning, connection and love.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE