Book Signings — Jodi Bowersox will sign her "Anonymous" action series, "Rocky Mountain Series" and Lightning Rider" series and Susan Mathis will sign, "Peyton's Promise" and "Rachel's Reunion, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

Meet the Author Series — Hosted by Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District, with Dian Curtis Regan, 1 p.m. Saturday, East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd., $5 for non-members, free for ages 18 and younger. Registration: 719-573-4894, diehlbev@hotmail.com. To become a member, go to ppld.org/friends/join.

• “Awakening Through Moments of Choice” by Vince and Mary Kramer. Published by Empower Press. Summary: This transformative memoir details Vince’s quest to gain a deeper understanding of the things that matter most in life: meaning, connection and love.

Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Calhan, 600 Bank St.

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.

• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

