SIGNINGS
Book Signings — With Bowen Gillings, Christina Bergling, Steven J. Anderson and Shannon Lawrence, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.
Mark Stevens — "Fireballer," 5-8 p.m. Aug. 17, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Mike Torriano — "White Sands Gold" and all his other books, 6 p.m. Aug. 17, The Love Shop, 251 Front St., Suite 13, Monument; 719-598-3348.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• "Best Served Cold" by David Wagner. Published by: Sourcebooks. Summary: In this eighth book of the popular Rick Montoya Italian Mystery series, Rick goes to Assisi to help with an American tour group but quickly gets pulled into a murder investigation.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE
