SIGNINGS

Book Signings — With Bowen Gillings, Christina Bergling, Steven J. Anderson and Shannon Lawrence, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.

Mark Stevens — "Fireballer," 5-8 p.m. Aug. 17, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

Mike Torriano — "White Sands Gold" and all his other books, 6 p.m. Aug. 17, The Love Shop, 251 Front St., Suite 13, Monument; 719-598-3348.

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Recent regional author offerings:

• "Best Served Cold" by David Wagner. Published by: Sourcebooks. Summary: In this eighth book of the popular Rick Montoya Italian Mystery series, Rick goes to Assisi to help with an American tour group but quickly gets pulled into a murder investigation.

TUTORS NEEDED

Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

AVAILABLE

Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.

LIBRARY LISTINGS

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Calhan, 600 Bank St.

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.

• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE