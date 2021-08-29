SIGNINGS
Mike Pach — “Colorado Springs: Then and Now,” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sept. 6, Commonwheel Labor Day Arts Festival, Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Blvd., Manitou Springs; 3peaksphoto.com/cos150.html.
20th Anniversary of 9/11 American Remembrance Book Signing and First Responders Reception — With Linda C. Case “Let Courage Rise,” 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 11, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; academyframesco.com/ calendar-of-events.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Training provided; 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak District Library: ppld.org.
• Calhan Library, 600 Bank St., Calhan
• Cheyenne Mountain Branch Library, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain Library Branch, 230 S. Main St., Fountain
• High Prairie Library, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs Library, in the Manitou Art Center, 515 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs
• Monument Library Branch, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument
• Old Colorado City Library Branch, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake Library Branch, 66 Lower Glenway, Palmer Lake
• Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley Library Branch, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek Library Branch, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass Branch Library, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
