SIGNINGS
Mike Torreano — “White Sands Gold,” 1-3 p.m. Sept. 7, Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 13990 Gleneagle Drive; miketorreano.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Meet the Author Series — With Stewart Green, 1 p.m. Sept. 17, East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd., $5, free for Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District members. Go to ppld.org/friends/join to become a member. Registration: 719-573-6333, ext. 1461.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “The Northfield Saga: Stormrise” by Calvin B. Fisher. Published by Headline Books. Summary: Mark Northfield has lost track of time. The days, weeks and months blend while he sits in the Network’s dank prison. After the detonation of Zeus’s Mercy, the Network’s secret device, the city is rid of the toxic gas that plagued its citizens for a decade. Yet, the death and destruction seem far from over.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE