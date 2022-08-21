signings

Courtesy of dreamstime

SIGNINGS

Mike Torreano — “White Sands Gold,” 1-3 p.m. Sept. 7, Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 13990 Gleneagle Drive; miketorreano.com.

LITERARY EVENTS

Poetry Performance with Patrice Diechelle — 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Creations at the Edge, 324 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: tinyurl.com/4942pxw6.

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Recent regional author offerings:

• ”The Doubting Disease: How one person took charge of the mental disorder that plagued her decisions for a decade, finally embraced the unknown, and found the power of choice” by Brittany Stahnke. Independently published. Summary: This book is for anyone interested in understanding OCD as a devastating mental health disorder that, outside of depression and anxiety, ails more people than any other mental illness.

TUTORS NEEDED

Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.

AVAILABLE

Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.

E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.

LIBRARY LISTINGS

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Calhan, 600 Bank St.

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.

• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE

Tags

Load comments