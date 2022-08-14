SIGNINGS
Book Signings — With Stewart Green, author of “Hiking Colorado’s Hidden Gems: 40 Undiscovered Trails” and Susan Joy Paul, author of “Hiking Waterfalls, Colorado: A Guide to the State’s Best Waterfall Hikes,” 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Cynthia Markovitch — “The Book of Love,” 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Prospect Lake Beach House, 619 Prospect Lake; cindyvenus18@gmail.com.
Mike Torreano — “White Sands Gold,” 1-3 p.m. Sept. 7, Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 13990 Gleneagle Drive; miketorreano.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Poetry Performance with Patrice Diechelle — 6-8 p.m. Aug. 27, Creations at the Edge, 324 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: tinyurl.com/4942pxw6.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
