LITERARY EVENTS

Pikes Peak Poetry Summit — With workshops and more, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 22, The Hall at PPLD, 20 W. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration required for workshops: tinyurl.com/2dvnterj.

The Country Diary of an Edwardian Lady — A presentation with author Patricia Meredith about a facsimile of Edith Holden's original diary, followed by a guided hike, 6-7:30 p.m. April 28, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $5. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

Pikes Peak Writers Fiction Writing Conference — April 28-30, The DoubleTree hotel, 1775 Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., go online for prices. Scholarships available. Registration: tinyurl.com/8rhyddy6.

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Recent regional author offerings:

• "Security Force of Two" by Tena Stetler. Published by: Wild Rose Press. Summary: Miacoh Zane, a Special Forces veteran, returns to Aspen Ridge, Colorado a small town nestled in the Rocky Mountains, to settle his beloved grandmother’s estate. But the town holds painful memories and family secrets he wants to leave behind for good.

LIBRARY LISTINGS

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Calhan, 600 Bank St.

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.

• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE