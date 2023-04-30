SIGNINGS

Sandra Dallas — "Where Coyotes Howl," 11 a.m.1 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

Daniel Singh — "Which Reminds Me of a Story" and "Since You Asked, Here’s a Story," 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 13, Young Bookworms Bookstore, 3604 Hartsel Drive, Suite B; 719-358-9492.

LITERARY EVENTS

Mountain of Authors — With author panel, speakers, book signings and more, noon-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; research.ppld.org/mountainofauthors.

The Civility of the Book — Readings, classes, keynote speakers and more with regional authors, 4-7:30 p.m. May 10, 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. May 11, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 12, Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $10-$44; communityculturalcollective.org.

TUTORS NEEDED

Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

AVAILABLE

Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.

E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.

LIBRARY LISTINGS

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Calhan, 600 Bank St.

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.

• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE