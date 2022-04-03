SIGNINGS
Sandra Dallas — “Little Souls,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 30, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, covered treasures.com.
Book Signings — Tom and Lindy Schneider, “College Secrets of Highly Successful People” and “Starfish on the Beach,” and Katie McQuaid, “Everybody Loves Grace,” 1-3 p.m. May 7, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
Whitney Anderson — Signing her collection of picture books, 1-3 p.m. May 14, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Virtual Open Critique — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6-9 p.m. Thursday; pikespeak writers.com/ppw-events.
Poetry Month Celebration — With Joe Murphy and Lonnie Wartman, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
AAUW Authors Day and Scholarship Auction Fundraiser — To benefit college scholarship for women, 9 a.m.-noon April 30, First Lutheran Church, Peel House, 1515 N. Cascade Ave., $40. Registration: tinyurl.com/5fca9nwa.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE