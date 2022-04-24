signings

SIGNINGS

Dennis McMahon — “A Place Called Alice,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.

Sandra Dallas — “Little Souls,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, covered treasures.com.

Book Signings — Tom and Lindy Schneider, “College Secrets of Highly Successful People” and “Starfish on the Beach,” and Katie McQuaid, “Everybody Loves Grace,” 1-3 p.m. May 7, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.

LITERARY EVENTS

AAUW Authors Day and Scholarship Auction Fundraiser — To benefit college scholarship for women, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, First Lutheran Church, Peel House, 1515 N. Cascade Ave., $40. Registration: tinyurl.com/ 5fca9nwa.

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Recent regional author offerings:

• Grotesque: “The Morning Of” by Seamus Harrity. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co. Summary: Supernatural occurrences put the people of Portland on edge. Doomsday fanatics are on every street corner prophesying the end of the world. The city begins to panic when a freak electrical storm temporarily knocks out the electrical supply and communications.

TUTORS NEEDED

Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.

AVAILABLE

Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.

E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.

LIBRARY LISTINGS

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• Calhan, 600 Bank St.

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.

• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

