LITERARY EVENTS

Meet the Author — Barbara Bowen, 1 p.m. Saturday, East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd. Registration: tinyurl.com/29ary36p.

The Country Diary of an Edwardian Lady — A presentation with author Patricia Meredith about a facsimile of Edith Holden's original diary, followed by a guided hike, 6-7:30 p.m. April 28, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $5. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

Pikes Peak Writers Fiction Writing Conference — April 28-30, The DoubleTree hotel, 1775 Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., go online for prices. Scholarships available. Registration: tinyurl.com/8rhyddy6.

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Recent regional author offerings:

• "Love's Arrival" by Amanda Speights. Published by High Plains Woman Press. Summary: An engaging love story between Livvie McLain and the witty and handsome rancher Justus Bennett, set in the 1800s fictional mountain town of Laurel Springs, Colo.

TUTORS NEEDED

Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

AVAILABLE

E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.

LIBRARY LISTINGS

