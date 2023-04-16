LITERARY EVENTS

B.E.N. Literacy Festival — Breakfast, earth walk, book giveaway and more, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, UCCS Dwire Hall, 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Registration: tinyurl.com/yy3jbf2c.

Pikes Peak Poetry Summit — With workshops and more, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, The Hall at PPLD, 20 W. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration required for workshops: tinyurl.com/2dvnterj.

Pikes Peak Writers Fiction Writing Conference — April 28-30, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., go online for prices. Scholarships available. Registration required by April 23: tinyurl.com/8rhyddy6.

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Recent regional author offerings:

• "Resting Scrooge Face: A Short Story" by Meghan Quinn. Published by: Amazon Original Stories. Summary: After a bad breakup, Nola wants nothing to do with Christmas, especially in her quaint hometown of Bright Harbor, Maine. Infuriatingly charming and cheery, Nola’s surroundings only worsen her sour mood. But when Nola bumps into the local mailman he gives her a mysterious letter. And when she finds that the writer is a fellow Scrooge, she can’t help but feel her spirit lifting.

TUTORS NEEDED

Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

LIBRARY LISTINGS

Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.

• 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

• Calhan, 600 Bank St.

• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.

• East, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.

• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon

• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.

• Monument, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive

• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway

• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.

• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive

• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.

• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.

• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE