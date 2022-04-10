SIGNINGS
Sandra Dallas — “Little Souls,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 30, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, covered treasures.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Virtual Write Drunk; Edit Sober — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday; pikespeak writers.com/ppw-events.
Virtual Write Brain: Opening Pages That Lead to Yes — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers with Angie Hodapp, 6:15-8:15 p.m. April 19. Registration: pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events.
Writer’s Night — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 24, The Pub, 4767 N. Carefree Circle; pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “The Vendetta of the Gods” by Philip Umukoro. Published by Rosedog Books. Summary: Portrays an iconic struggle that tears the Orishas, Gods, apart; the cosmic eruption between Sango, god of thunder and lightning, and Obatala, god of creation, after the eve of creation.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrens literacycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Pikes Peak Library District: ppld.org.
• Calhan, 600 Bank St.
• Cheyenne Mountain, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain, 230 S. Main St.
• High Prairie, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs, 515 Manitou Ave.
• Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive
• Old Colorado City, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake, 66 Lower Glenway
• Penrose, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE