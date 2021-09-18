WEDNESDAY
Growing Garlic Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
FRIDAY-SEPT. 25
Fall Plant and Bulb Sale — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St, Denver. Advance tickets required: botanicgardens.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Springs Fall Home Show — Noon-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 25, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 26, Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd.; thespringshomeshow.com.
NOV. 19-20
Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour — To benefit Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, beginning at the Hospitality House, The Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument, $25 and up. Tickets required: joysoftheseasonht.org.
THROUGH SEPT. 26
Parade of Homes — Tour 19 homes, $17. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/2tz7m38m.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.