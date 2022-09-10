SEPT. 17
Phelan Gardens’ Harvest Fest — Demonstrations, competitions, food trucks and more, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Registration: phelangardens.com.
SEPT. 21
Spring Blooming Bulbs Webinar — Noon-1 p.m., $5. Registration: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
SEPT. 30-OCT. 1
Fall Plant & Bulb Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver. Tickets: botanicgardens.org.
OCT. 1
Science of Building Soil — 10-11:15 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration: phelangardens.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 24
You-Pick Flower Field — Cut your own flowers, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8-11:30 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Venetucci Farm, 5210 U.S. 85, $5 admission. Go online for prices of flowers and advance tickets; gathermountainblooms.com/youpickflowers.
THROUGH SEPT. 25
Parade of Homes — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Sundays, Colorado Springs, $17, free for ages 15 and younger. Tickets: springsparade.com.
ONGOING
TGIF with Colorado Native Plant Society — Talk with members of the Colorado Native Plant Society, 2-4 p.m. third Fridays, Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway; phelangardens.com.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.