garden
WEDNESDAY

Put Your Garden to Bed — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $5. Registration: epcextension.eventbrite.com.

OCT. 22

All About Mushrooms — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration: phelangardens.com.

OCT. 30

Two-Liter Terrarium Workshop for Kids — 1-2 p.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $15. Registration: phelangardens.com.

NOV. 2

Winter Sowing Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $5. Registration: epcextension.eventbrite.com.

Email information to listings@gazette.com.

