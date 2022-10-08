WEDNESDAY
Put Your Garden to Bed — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $5. Registration: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
OCT. 22
All About Mushrooms — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration: phelangardens.com.
OCT. 30
Two-Liter Terrarium Workshop for Kids — 1-2 p.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $15. Registration: phelangardens.com.
NOV. 2
Winter Sowing Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $5. Registration: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
Email information to listings@gazette.com.