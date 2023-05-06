FRIDAY-MAY 13

Spring Plant Sale — 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St, Denver. Registration required: tinyurl.com/yc3ymayp.

FRIDAY-MAY 13 AND MAY 19-20

Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs Spring Plant Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and May 19, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 13 and 20, HAS Cottage in Monument Valley Park,224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.wordpress.com/plant-sale.

MAY 15

All Things Roses - Right Rose, Right Place — 6:30-8 p.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $12.50. Registration: phelangardens.com.

MAY 17

All Things Roses - Diseases/Pests and Their Treatments — 6:30-8 p.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $12.50. Registration: phelangardens.com.

MAY 24

Hardy Cacti & Succulent Gardens for Cold Climates — 6:30-8 p.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $12.50. Registration: phelangardens.com.

JUNE 7

Kids - How Does a Seed Grow? — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration: phelangardens.com.

JUNE 24-25

Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds and Waterfalls — To benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Colorado Springs, Monument and surrounding area, $5. Tickets: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.

ONGOING

TGIF with Colorado Native Plant Society — Talk with members of the Colorado Native Plant Society, 2-4 p.m. third Fridays, Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway; phelangardens.com.

Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.