SATURDAY-MONDAY

Dutch Heritage Gardens Spring Open House — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 11901 E. Palmer Divide Ave., Larkspur; dhgardens.com/pages/open-house.

SUNDAY

Manitou Springs Garden Club Plant Sale — 9 a.m.-noon, Manitou Springs Pool, 202 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; Sally FitzGerald, 719-464-4240, earthdana@aol.com.

JUNE 7

Kids - How Does a Seed Grow? — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration: phelangardens.com.

JUNE 24-25

Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds and Waterfalls — To benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Colorado Springs, Monument and surrounding area, $5. Tickets: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.

ONGOING

TGIF with Colorado Native Plant Society — Talk with members of the Colorado Native Plant Society, 2-4 p.m. third Fridays, Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway; phelangardens.com.

—

Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.