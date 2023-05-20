SATURDAY
Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs Spring Plant Sale — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., HAS Cottage in Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.wordpress.com/plant-sale.
Earth Shaping Class — Learn how to work with the earth to slow, stop and sink water in your landscape, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., SEE Outdoor Classroom, 3890 Old Ranch Road, $10. Registration: sustainableeducationalexperience.org.
SUNDAY
Habitat Gardening Workshop — 10 a.m. and noon, Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster, $40-$50. Registration: tinyurl.com/yc7p7me5.
WEDNESDAY
Hardy Cacti & Succulent Gardens for Cold Climates — 6:30-8 p.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $12.50. Registration: phelangardens.com.
MAY 27-29
Dutch Heritage Gardens Spring Open House — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 11901 E. Palmer Divide Ave., Larkspur; dhgardens.com/pages/open-house.
MAY 28
Manitou Springs Garden Club Plant Sale — 9 a.m.-noon, Manitou Springs Pool, 202 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; Sally FitzGerald, 719-464-4240, earthdana@aol.com.
JUNE 7
Kids - How Does a Seed Grow? — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration: phelangardens.com.
JUNE 24-25
Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds and Waterfalls — To benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Colorado Springs, Monument and surrounding area, $5. Tickets: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
ONGOING
TGIF with Colorado Native Plant Society — Talk with members of the Colorado Native Plant Society, 2-4 p.m. third Fridays, Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway; phelangardens.com.
