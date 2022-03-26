WEDNESDAY
Virtual Great Ground Covers: Win the Waterwise Way — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
APRIL 6
Virtual Waterwise Native Plants for Pollinators — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
APRIL 8
Plants, People and Science — An ethnobotanical approach to the diseases of ALS, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, featuring Paul Alan Cox, Ph.D., hosted by Broadmoor Garden Club, 9:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave. Registration required by Thursday: BGCOpenMeeting@gmail.com.
APRIL 13
Virtual water: Making the most of every drop — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
APRIL 16
Virtual soils: The foundation of a great garden — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, 10 a.m.-noon, $15. Registration: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
APRIL 20
Virtual choosing and planting the right trees in El Paso County — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
APRIL 27
Virtual parking strips: Groundcovers, xeric plants and tree choices — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration: epcextension.eventbrite.com.