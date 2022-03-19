WEDNESDAY
Virtual Compost: Black Gold for Your Soil — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
MARCH 30
Virtual Great Groundcovers: Win the Waterwise Way — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
APRIL 6
Virtual Waterwise Native Plants for Pollinators — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
APRIL 13
Virtual Water: Making the Most of Every Drop — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
APRIL 16
Virtual Soils: The Foundation of a Great Garden — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, 10 a.m.-noon, $15. Registration: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
APRIL 20
Virtual Choosing and Planting the Right Trees in El Paso County — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
APRIL 27
Virtual Parking Strips: Groundcovers, Xeric Plants and Tree Choices — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
