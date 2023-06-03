WEDNESDAY

Kids - How Does a Seed Grow? — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration: phelangardens.com.

JUNE 24-25

Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds and Waterfalls — To benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Colorado Springs, Monument and surrounding area, $5. Tickets: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.

JULY 15

Basic Orchid Repotting — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $12.50. Registration: phelangardens.com.

ONGOING

Colorado Master Gardeners — Will provide research-based answers to gardening and plant-related questions, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, Helen Fowler Library, 1085 York St., Denver; 720-865-3575, gardeninghelp@botanicgardens.org.

TGIF with Colorado Native Plant Society — Talk with members of the Colorado Native Plant Society, 2-4 p.m. third Fridays, Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway; phelangardens.com.

—

Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.