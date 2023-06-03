WEDNESDAY
Kids - How Does a Seed Grow? — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration: phelangardens.com.
JUNE 24-25
Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds and Waterfalls — To benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Colorado Springs, Monument and surrounding area, $5. Tickets: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
JULY 15
Basic Orchid Repotting — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $12.50. Registration: phelangardens.com.
ONGOING
Colorado Master Gardeners — Will provide research-based answers to gardening and plant-related questions, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, Helen Fowler Library, 1085 York St., Denver; 720-865-3575, gardeninghelp@botanicgardens.org.
TGIF with Colorado Native Plant Society — Talk with members of the Colorado Native Plant Society, 2-4 p.m. third Fridays, Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway; phelangardens.com.
—
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
