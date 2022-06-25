SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds & Waterfalls — To benefit Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $5; purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
TUESDAY
New to Colorado Gardening — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration: phelangardens.com.
JULY 9-10
Colorado Springs Garden Tour — To benefit Friends of Extension, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., various locations, $25 for 12 and older. Tickets: coloradospringsgardentour.org.
JULY 23
Medicinal Qualities of Herb & Garden Plants — 1-2 p.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration: phelangardens.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 24
You-Pick Flower Field — Cut your own flowers, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8-11:30 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Venetucci Farm, U.S. 85, $5 admission. Go online for prices of flowers and advance tickets; gathermountainblooms.com/youpickflowers.
