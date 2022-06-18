SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Pikes Peak Rose Society Rose Show — 2-4 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, First Lutheran Church, Peel House, 1515 N. Cascade Ave. Registration and $20 required if you want to enter your homegrown roses in competition; pikespeakrosesociety.org.
WEDNESDAY
Prepping for Pollinators — 1-2 p.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration: phelangardens.com.
JUNE 28
New to Colorado Gardening — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration: phelangardens.com.
JUNE 25-26
Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds & Waterfalls — To benefit Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $5; purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
JULY 9-10
Colorado Springs Garden Tour — To benefit Friends of Extension, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., various locations, $25 for 12 and older. Tickets: coloradospringsgardentour.org.
JULY 23
Medicinal Qualities of Herb & Garden Plants — 1-2 p.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration: phelangardens.com.
