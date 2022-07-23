SATURDAY
Medicinal Qualities of Herb & Garden Plants — 1-2 p.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration: phelangardens.com.
AUG. 16
Permaculture Techniques for a Time of Drought — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration: phelangardens.com.
AUG. 17
Cover Crops and Grass Seeds — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration: phelangardens.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 24
You-Pick Flower Field — Cut your own flowers, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8-11:30 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Venetucci Farm, 5210 U.S. 85, $5 admission. Go online for prices of flowers and advance tickets; gathermountainblooms.com/youpickflowers.
