SATURDAY
Ivywild Garden Art Toure (IGATE) — Tour a half dozen artistic gardens in the southwest Colorado Springs neighborhood, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $10 suggested donation, kids free with adults; tinyurl.com/yuv6znhn.
Mush Ado About Mushrooms — Learn how to grow mushroom, 10 a.m.-noon Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $4-$5. Registration: 719-520-6745.
JULY 29
The Doctors is In: Plant Diagnosis and Advice Pop-Up — A Sweetwater Flower Market, 2419 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/4s9k9sej.
AUG. 10
Garden Veggie Fermentation — 5:30-7:30 p.m., SEE Outdoor Classroom, 3890 Old Ranch Road, $20. Registration: sustainableeducationalexperience.org.
