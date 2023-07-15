THURSDAY

Pick and Pot a Plant: Houseplants 101 — 6-7:30 p.m., A Sweetwater Flower Market Studio, 11663 Voyager Parkway, $45. Registration: tinyurl.com/4su33crm.

JULY 22

Ivywild Garden Arte Toure (IGATE) — Tour a half dozen artistic gardens in the southwest Colorado Springs neighborhood, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $10 suggested donation, kids free with adults; tinyurl.com/yuv6znhn.

Mush Ado About Mushrooms — Learn how to grow mushroom, 10 a.m.-noon Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $4-$5. Registration: 719-520-6745.

JULY 29

The Doctors is In: Plant Diagnosis and Advice Pop-Up — A Sweetwater Flower Market, 2419 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/4s9k9sej.

AUG. 10

Garden Veggie Fermentation — 5:30-7:30 p.m., SEE Outdoor Classroom, 3890 Old Ranch Road, $20. Registration: sustainableeducationalexperience.org.

ONGOING

TGIF with Colorado Native Plant Society — Talk with members of the Colorado Native Plant Society, 2-4 p.m. third Fridays, Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway; phelangardens.com.

—

Email information at least two weeks in advance: [email protected].