JULY 8

Soil Building Class — 2-4 p.m., SEE Outdoor Classroom, 3890 Old Ranch Road, $10 suggested donation. Registration: sustainableeducationalexperience.org.

JULY 9

Cilantro: From Root to Seed — 2-4 p.m., SEE Outdoor Classroom, 3890 Old Ranch Road, $25. Registration: sustainableeducationalexperience.org.

JULY 11

Ikenobo: Intro to Japanese Flower Arranging — 6-8 p.m., A Sweetwater Flower Market Studio, 11663 Voyager Parkway, $80. Registration: tinyurl.com/5a65kk2u.

JULY 12

Darling Dahlias: Floral Arranging Workshop — 5:30-7 p.m., A Sweetwater Flower Market Studio, 11663 Voyager Parkway, $85. Registration: tinyurl.com/yxdd65cp.

JULY 15

Basic Orchid Repotting — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $12.50. Registration: phelangardens.com.

JULY 20

Pick and Pot a Plant: Houseplants 101 — 6-7:30 p.m., A Sweetwater Flower Market Studio, 11663 Voyager Parkway, $45. Registration: tinyurl.com/4su33crm.

JULY 22

Mush Ado About Mushrooms — Learn how to grow mushroom, 10 a.m.-noon Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $4-$5. Registration: 719-520-6745.

JULY 29

The Doctors is In: Plant Diagnosis and Advice Pop-Up — A Sweetwater Flower Market, 2419 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/4s9k9sej.

ONGOING

TGIF with Colorado Native Plant Society — Talk with members of the Colorado Native Plant Society, 2-4 p.m. third Fridays, Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway; phelangardens.com.

—

Email information at least two weeks in advance: [email protected].