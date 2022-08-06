garden

AUG. 16

Permaculture Techniques for a Time of Drought — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration: phelangardens.com.

AUG. 17

Cover Crops and Grass Seeds — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration: phelangardens.com.

SEPT. 10

Garlic Growing 101 — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration: phelangardens.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 24

You-Pick Flower Field — Cut your own flowers, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8-11:30 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Venetucci Farm, 5210 U.S. 85, $5 admission. Go online for prices of flowers and advance tickets; gathermountainblooms.com/youpickflowers.

ONGOING

TGIF with Colorado Native Plant Society — Talk with members of the Colorado Native Plant Society, 2-4 p.m. third Fridays, Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway; phelangardens.com.

