THURSDAY
Garden Veggie Fermentation — 5:30-7:30 p.m., SEE Outdoor Classroom, 3890 Old Ranch Road, $20. Registration: sustainableeducationalexperience.org.
AUG. 26
Growing Sprouts, Micro Greens and Baby Greens — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $12.50. Registration: phelangardens.com.
SEPT. 9
Garlic Growing 101 — 10-11:30 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $12.50. Registration: phelangardens.com.
—
Email information at least two weeks in advance: [email protected].
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only