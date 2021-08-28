SEPT. 8
Growing Fall Bulbs for Spring Beauty Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
SEPT. 15
Vegetable Garden Season Extension Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
SEPT. 24-26
Springs Fall Home Show — Noon-6 p.m. Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 25, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 26, Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd.; thespringshomeshow.com.
