SEPT. 8

Growing Fall Bulbs for Spring Beauty Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.

SEPT. 15

Vegetable Garden Season Extension Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.

SEPT. 24-26

Springs Fall Home Show — Noon-6 p.m. Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 25, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 26, Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd.; thespringshomeshow.com.

