AUG. 27
Ivywild Garden Art Toure — Tour gardens in the Ivywild neighborhood, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $10 to benefit future art programs in Ivywild; tinyurl.com/22rs3698.
SEPT. 10
Garlic Growing 101 — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration: phelangardens.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 24
You-Pick Flower Field — Cut your own flowers, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8-11:30 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Venetucci Farm, 5210 U.S. 85, $5 admission. Go online for prices of flowers and advance tickets; gathermountainblooms.com/youpickflowers.
ONGOING
TGIF with Colorado Native Plant Society — Talk with members of the Colorado Native Plant Society, 2-4 p.m. third Fridays, Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway; phelangardens.com.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.