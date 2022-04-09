WEDNESDAY
Virtual Water: Making the Most of Every Drop — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
APRIL 16
Virtual Soils: The Foundation of a Great Garden — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, 10 a.m.-noon, $15. Registration: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
APRIL 20
Virtual Choosing and Planting the Right Trees in El Paso County — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
APRIL 27
Virtual Parking Strips: Groundcovers, Xeric Plants and Tree Choices — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
JUNE 25-26
Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds & Waterfalls — To benefit The Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 25-26, $5; purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.