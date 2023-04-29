MAY 12-13 AND 19-20

Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs Spring Plant Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 12 and 19, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 13 and 20, HAS Cottage in Monument Valley Park,224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.wordpress.com/plant-sale.

MAY 15

All Things Roses - Right Rose, Right Place — 6:30-8 p.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $12.50. Registration: phelangardens.com.

MAY 24

Hardy Cacti & Succulent Gardens for Cold Climates — 6:30-8 p.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $12.50. Registration: phelangardens.com.

JUNE 7

Kids - How Does a Seed Grow? — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration: phelangardens.com.

JUNE 22, 29 AND JULY 6

Colorado Native Plant Master — 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center, 2120 S. Cheyenne Canyon Road, $90. Registration: epcextension.eventbrite.com.

JUNE 24-25

Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds and Waterfalls — To benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Colorado Springs, Monument and surrounding area, $5. Tickets: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.

ONGOING

TGIF with Colorado Native Plant Society — Talk with members of the Colorado Native Plant Society, 2-4 p.m. third Fridays, Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway; phelangardens.com.

